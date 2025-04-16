Center City Philadelphia

Guilty plea in Rittenhouse Square crash that killed doctor who worked at CHOP

The man who hit-and-killed Dr. Barbara Friedes in a hit-and-run crash as she rode her bike near the intersection of 18th and Spruce streets on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, pled guilty on Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man who struck and killed a doctor who worked at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as she rode a bike near Rittenhouse Square in Center City Philadelphia pled guilty to all of the charges he was facing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Michael Vahey, 69, of Philadelphia, pled guilty to charges of murder in the third degree, homicide by vehicle, DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other offenses.

Vahey killed Barbara Friedes, a 30-year-old pediatric doctor, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, when he drove, at a high rate of speed, into a protected bike lane along Spruce Street, where Friedes was riding, at about 7 p.m.

According to police, Vahey, who was behind the wheel of a blue 2018 Volkswagen, collided with Friedes while she was riding, then continued on to strike a parked 2019 Nissan, a 2018 Toyota and a 2019 Lexus that were all legally parked on the street.

Before her death, Friedes was named a chief resident at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In a statement on Vahey's plea, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said it should serve as a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"Michael Vahey's guilty plea to third degree murder and numerous other charges in the shocking, senseless, and tragic death of Dr. Barbara Friedes is a reminder to us all never to drive under the influence and never to drive in a bike lane. Never," said Krasner.

The district attorney noted that his office would save further comment until after Vahey's sentencing.

Vahey is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, 2025.

