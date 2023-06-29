Group bike ride to be held in honor of cycling leader injured in Philly shooting

Cyclists from the Philadelphia area will come together this weekend to ride in honor of a leader in their community who continues to recover after being injured in a University City shooting earlier this month.

Siddeeq Shabaaz, 33, told NBC10 he was leaving a friend’s restaurant on 40th and Spruce streets back on June 16 at 1:11 a.m. when he was approached by two people who tried to rob him. At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Shabaaz twice in the abdomen.

“Once they ran off it was just me,” Shabaaz told NBC10 while recovering at the hospital on Thursday. “I guess it’s more scary now reflecting on it than in the moment. Because my biggest thing in the moment was staying calm.”

Shabaaz said he was able to call for help before losing consciousness.

“I realized that I was getting short of breath,” he said. “I knew I was shot somewhere near my lungs and I was able to get the call out before I passed out. It saved my life.”

Responding police officers rushed Shabaaz to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the two suspects in the shooting, who are possibly in their mid-20s, fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

“Now you shot me. You got nothing,” Shabaaz said. “The only thing you got now is possibly an attempted murder charge. For what?”

Shabaaz is a prominent leader in Philadelphia’s cycling community who is a member of the group K.R.T. Cycling and was also on the cover of Bicycling Magazine in 2021.

Siddeeq Shabaaz

While his cycling is currently on hold, Shabaaz told NBC10 he's making progress in his road to recovery.

“I’ve been more grateful than anything,” he said. “People are wondering why you’re so upbeat and not somber. I’m here. And to be fair, when it happened, I wasn’t sure I would be. So when I look at it that way, I can take some solace and find a reason to smile.”

Shabaaz has another reason to smile thanks to the support he’s receiving from other cyclists across the country. A group bike ride will be held in Shabaaz’s honor on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ride will start at the Tricycling Shop at 1 Station Avenue in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and include a stop at the Velojawn Bike Shop on 3946 Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia.

Shabaaz said he hopes to join his colleagues on the road once again.

“I’ll be out there,” he said. “Even if I can’t ride, I’m going to be out there and support. I love our cycling community. I do.”