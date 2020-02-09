Bucks County

Group Accused of Causing Panic Through Active Shooter Prank in Walmart

Panicked shoppers scrambled out of the store, and witnesses told police that the males began laughing before they left

By Rudy Chinchilla

Warminster Township Police Department

A group of people is seen walking out of a Walmart in Warminster Township. Police say the group caused a panic by faking an active shooter situation.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are looking for a group of people accused of causing a panic by faking an active shooter situation inside a Bucks County Walmart.

Police responded Saturday shortly before 2 p.m. to a Walmart on the 100 block of E. Street Road in Warminster Township after a call about someone shouting for people to get on the floor.

Officers on the scene spoke to shoppers, who told them four or five males walked into the store and began shouting “active shooter,” “gun” and “get down on the ground,” according to the Warminster Township Police Department.

Panicked shoppers scrambled out of the store, and witnesses told police that the males began laughing before they left.

Police said they were accompanied by a female and drove away in a silver or light blue Nissan Rogue with license plate No. KCT-3096.

A Nissan Rogue is shown in a security photo.
Warminster Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warminster Township police at 215-672-1000.

