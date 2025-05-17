Philadelphia International Airport

Ground stop, widespread delays reported at Philadelphia International Airport

More than 200 flights have also been cancelled at PHL in the past 24 hours, according to FlightAware.

By Brendan Brightman

A brief ground stop and widespread delays are impacting travelers at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

The ground stop began earlier in the day after the airport experienced an electrical issue, American Airlines said to NBC10 in a statement.

The ground stop has since been lifted, but delays and cancellations have been reported throughout the day at the airport. According to FlightAware, the airport is currently running -- as of 3:52 p.m. -- with an average delay of 31 minutes for departures.

There have also been more than 200 flights cancelled in the past 24 hours at Philadelphia International, with 69 canceled so far today, according to FlightAware. However, the severe storms on Friday could have also impacted airline travel.

American Airlines said that three of its flights were cancelled due to the outage. The airline urges its customers to check their flight's status on the airlines' website or app before traveling to PHL.

"Systems have returned after a brief electrical issue at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)," the airline said in a statement. "Our teams worked quickly with the airport’s electricians to resolve the issue, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta posted a video to X saying that he was personally impacted by the delays at PHL on Saturday, showing a screen with every flight delayed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

