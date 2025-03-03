Grenade forces brief evacuation of South Philadelphia high-rise apartments

A hand grenade caused residents to flee a South Philadelphia high-rise Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen outside the Courtyard Apartments at Riverview along South 4th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the Queen Village neighborhood shortly after the police said they learned of the possible live explosive on March 3, 2025.

Multiple emergency vehicles could be on the scene as people were seen leaving the building.

The Philadelphia Bomb Squad Unit responded and entered the building, police said. The bomb squad soon after determined the grenade to be inactive.

The scene was cleared and folks were allowed back inside around 1 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators didn't reveal where in the high-rise the possible explosive was found.