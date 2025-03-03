South Philadelphia

Grenade forces brief evacuation of South Philadelphia high-rise apartments

The Philadelphia bomb squad later determined the grenade was not an active explosive device

By Dan Stamm

Fire truck by high-rise
SkyForce10

A hand grenade caused residents to flee a South Philadelphia high-rise Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen outside the Courtyard Apartments at Riverview along South 4th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the Queen Village neighborhood shortly after the police said they learned of the possible live explosive on March 3, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Multiple emergency vehicles could be on the scene as people were seen leaving the building.

The Philadelphia Bomb Squad Unit responded and entered the building, police said. The bomb squad soon after determined the grenade to be inactive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The scene was cleared and folks were allowed back inside around 1 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators didn't reveal where in the high-rise the possible explosive was found.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 55 mins ago

Midweek storm to bring heavy rain, possible damaging winds to Philly region

Center City Philadelphia 15 mins ago

‘I'm a mental patient': Attempted robber passes note to Center City deli worker

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us