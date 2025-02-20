A woman in her 60s, who police say appeared to be using a cane, was shot in the back and killed early Thursday morning the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Police officers patrolling near the intersection of South 52nd Street and Greenway Avenue heard what sounded like gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"They found a 64-year-old woman laying on the highway unresponsive," Small said. "Initially they didn't know whether she was shot or struck by a vehicle."

The officers quickly determined it was in fact a shooting as 911 calls for gunfire started to come in, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officers rushed the 64-year-old woman to the hospital where she died a short time later, Small said. At the hospital, it was determined the woman had been shot multiple times in her back and torso.

At the intersection of 52nd and Greenway, investigators found evidence that at least 11 shots were fired from a semi-automatic firearm just a few feet from where police found the woman on top of a cane, Small said.

"We believe this cane may have belonged to the 64-year-old since she was found laying on top of this cane," Small said.

A witness told investigators that a person dressed in all black was seen running from the deadly shooting scene, Small said.

The woman's last known address is near where she was killed, Small said.