Grassroots group marches from Philly to DC to protest Trump administration

The grassroots group '12 Days to Democracy' or Democracy 12 is holding a 12 day, 120-mile-march that started at Philadelphia's City Hall and will end at Washington D.C.'s National Mall.

Monday, June 16, was the first day of the march that is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, June 28. The march will take participants through towns, cities and along the trails of the East Coast Greenway.

The group, founded by Judy Shatkin, was said to have been created as a movement to fight for a more equitable society.

"In mid-April, our founder Judy Shatkin had an idea—what if we could build a movement that supports people and their inalienable rights—rights that are now being threatened and violated every day? Democracy 12 was born," stated group organizers in an Instagram post.

"I had to do something," Shatkin stated in an over the phone interview with NBC10. "I had to do something to engage people."

Democracy 12 states that they are a non-partisan group who believes that the current government system has become corrupt. They believe that there was been a significant drop with people's happiness and satisfaction due to the current administration.

While it is not in association with the "No Kings" protests that happened across the nation, members of the group stated that it is their mission to demonstrate the power of the people in as effective a manner as possible.

Shatkin shared that the group has not received any direct opposition to their cause, but that they did have concerns about being targeted due to other groups who had been targeted in the past.

“We are marching because we believe in a democracy rooted in community and justice, in addition to love for our neighbors—where the power to govern truly comes from the people, for the people,” said Judy Shatkin. “In these pivotal times, it’s crucial to move beyond division and work toward a future where compassion, empathy, and respect guide our actions. The ‘12 Days to Democracy’ is an invitation for everyone who yearns for justice for all and believes in the people’s power to shape the future.”

Organizers stated that each day during the march, participants have the opportunity to walk together, share perspectives and engage in community building activities.

The group is eager to speak with new people who they meet along the way that are interested in their cause.

Organizers shared that they originally had several hundred interested in the march, but now only around 8 people are consistently marching with supporters joining in and out of the march depending on where they are.

The majority of the march will take place on sidewalks and guides plan to avoid high-speed roadways.

Additionally, they will be traveling with an RV, equipped with a shower and toilet. Participants take breaks every 45-60 minutes during the march and will be provided water and meals.

Shatkin wants to evoke a positive change that is possible without conflict by making bold actions that put pressure, create momentum and inspire other changemakers.

She believes that nearly 50-100 people will join them for the march into D.C., from surrounding areas like Baltimore.

"We want to demonstrate that a more just and joyful future is within our reach when we act together,” shared Shatkin. "We are trying to bring to light impacted communities along the way. We are a small but mighty little group."

For more information about the “12 Days to Democracy" march, visit their website.