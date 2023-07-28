One local grandmother is full of pride. She graduated from high school Friday at the age of 69.

The group of graduates at One Bright Ray Community High School in Philadelphia was one of all ages and various backgrounds.

One Bright Ray Community High School is an accelerated learning program that gives people a chance to get their high school diploma if they weren't able to.

Betty Williams was the oldest in this graduating class. She delivered a commencement speech, picked up her diploma, and even got an award for her perfect attendance.

"I thank my family for rooting me on and bringing me to this point in my journey," she said.

Williams told NBC10 that she was one of six siblings raised by a widowed mother in North Philadelphia.

She told us that she had two kids by the age of 16 and didn't get the chance to finish high school.

Despite working hard to become an independent homeowner, she had to move back in with her mother in her late 20s.

For Williams, this accomplishment is more than just her own, she credits her children for her success.

She's now on her way to community college.

She told NBC10 that she hopes her story will inspire at least one person.