A 54-year-old woman was charged after a 2-year-old was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Twanda Harmon, the grandmother of the child, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

The gun had been reported stolen in North Carolina, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday morning, police were called to a house after a 14-year-old got ahold of an unsecured gun and fired the weapon, hitting the 2-year-old in the head.

The teen who fired the gun is diagnosed with severe Down Syndrome, according to officials.

Police said in a statement that the 14-year-old and the child shot were cousins.

Police said that the home was occupied by four adults with four children ages 14, 9, 1 and 2 years old.

The 2-year-old girl was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the police.

A witness said a man driving by in a white car stopped and took the mother of the baby and the baby to the hospital.

The Philadelphia Police Department and ATF are investigating.

This is a developing breaking news story, check back for updates.