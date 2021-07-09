Infant, Grandma Trying to Save Grandkids Among Dead in NJ House Fire

A baby girl, a woman in her 20s and a grandmother who was trying to rescue her grandkids died when a fire broke out at a New Jersey home Friday morning, family and officials said.

The child was only about 9 months old, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit head, Lt. Gary Wasko, told NBC10, adding that four people were in critical condition at a hospital. Separately, a family member informed NBC10 about the grandmother’s death.

The row home fire started a little before 4 a.m. on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, causing a partial roof collapse. Wasko said six people were inside at the time.

Firefighters said multiple people became trapped, with rain making the rescue effort more difficult.

The investigation into the blaze remained ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.