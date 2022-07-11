The summer tradition of outdoor movie nights in the City of Philadelphia has returned thanks to Philadelphia Parks & Recreation! Be sure to bring your popcorn, snacks, blanket and chairs and head to a participating park, recreation center or playground nearest you.

The series of 12 showings is free for interested movie buffs of all ages and runs from July through September.

You'll be able to enjoy movie nights at local outdoor spots within Philly, such as FDR Park, the Thomas Mitchell Playground, Roosevelt Playground and DiSilvestro Playground.

This year's series will feature fan-favorites and family-friendly films, including "Black Panther," "Hotel Transylvania," "Men in Black" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The first showing this summer was "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on July 8 at FDR Park, but there are many more to enjoy. Next up is "The Croods: A New Age" at Thomas Mitchell Playground on Wednesday, July 13, at 8:45 p.m.

You can view the full movie schedule, including locations of the pop-up "theaters" here.

If you're going to catch a flick, the movies will begin around dusk for each showing within the series. By the final showing, "Sing" on Sept. 16 the movie starts as early as 7:22 p.m., so it won't be as late a night for your family.

Cancellations due to rain are a possibility. Be sure to refer to the schedule for updates before heading out and popping your popcorn.