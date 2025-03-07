Manayunk businesses collecting feminine products to help support Grab-n-Flow sheds

In honor of International Women's Day on Saturday, a group of women in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood are using the day to give back.

The Manayunk Wingwomen -- an organization made up of 26 woman-owned businesses on Main Street -- are coming together to set aside a small section of their stores to collect pads, formula, diapers, pregnancy tests, and other supplies to help out another local and woman-owned business, Grab-n-Flow.

What is Grab-n-Flow?

Grab-n-Flow was created by Shelley Aragoncillo in South Philadelphia during the pandemic. At the time, she had wanted to make sure women, especially those who had recently given birth, had access to all of the essentials.

"I thought I would set up a shed, and I would just run it until I ran out of funds to stock it with pads and tampons and postpartum things," Aragoncillo told NBC10.

Now, four years later, these Grab-n-Flow sheds are in three locations all over the city and open 24/7.

"Period poverty doesn’t just mean that you don’t have money to access things; it could be that there’s a stigma because of your culture and upbringing, and so accessing these products is really hard for people," said Aragoncillo. "I think more people than we expect are affected by it for sure."

Everything in the Grab-n-Flow shed is driven mainly by community donations and is free to take.

Then, when Brandy Deieso of Manayunk's Little Apple Gift Boutique heard about Grab-n-Flow, she made it her mission to get involved.

How can you help?

This weekend, on Saturday, March 8, Deieso, along with the other members of Manayunk Wingwomen, is hosting a "Wingwomen Shop Crawl" to help restock Aragoncillo's Grab-n-Flow sheds.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when you bring a donation to one of the participating stores, you will be offered discounts and special treats.

"The fact that people are willing to just have a spot in their shop for others to drop off donations I think often times we don’t talk enough about even say the words pad tampon bleeding and so to have that on a sticker or flyer is really cool," said Aragoncillo.