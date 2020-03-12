What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been 29 positive cases of the new coronavirus in New Jersey as of Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that all gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Murphy, a Democrat, issued a statement noting the guidance is based on a recommendation from the state's health commissioner and includes sporting events, parades and concerts. But it stopped short of ordering the cancellation of all such events.

BREAKING: Today, I am recommending the cancellation of all public gatherings of 250+ people, including parades, concerts, and sporting events.



Murphy's comments came the same day that Freehold Raceway said it's temporarily stopping operations because a person who was there over the weekend was in contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The horse track said the person who attended the track on March 7 has not tested positive for the virus. Track officials said that live racing scheduled for this week and next would be canceled, and it's not clear when it might resume.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

So far in New Jersey, one person has died and there have been 28 positive tests of the virus, most in North Jersey.