Goodbye, Lara Jean: Why ‘To All The Boys Always and Forever' Is Perfect This Valentine's Day

All three installments are available now on Netflix

Looking for a romantic movie to warm you up this Valentine's Day weekend?

The third and final installment of the 'To All The Boys' franchise is now available to stream on Netflix.

Snuggle up on the couch with the one you love to watch "To All the Boys Always and Forever" this weekend as it's now Lara Jean Covey's senior year in high school. She's just returned from a family trip to Korea and is thinking about college without Peter, her longtime love. Covey is played by 22-year-old actress Lana Condor.

The movie follows "To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You" from 2020 and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which was released in 2018.

All three films are rated PG-14.

