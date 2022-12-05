Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. to Headline Musikfest 2023

It's time to rock, Musikfest lovers.

Musikfest, the Lehigh Valley's famous 10-day music festival, announced the Goo Goo Dolls will be bringing their "Big Night Out" tour to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, next summer.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be accompanied by rock band O.A.R. as they headline the Aug. 9 show on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED!!!🚨



On August 9th, Goo Goo Dolls take The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza!!!



Tickets go on-sale to the public this Friday, 12/9, at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/MI1rCF80pD — Musikfest (@Musikfest) December 5, 2022

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Presale tickets for ArtQuest Circle members began Monday while the general public sale will begin Dec. 8. Tickets will range from $29 to $219, the site says.

Next year's Musikfest will mark 40 years of the Steel City's iconic festival, which includes both free music and paid concerts, plus food vendors, artwork, comedians and various other performers.