What to Know Irish culture will be on full display at the 2022 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 13, 2022.

The 250th anniversary of the parade comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks should expect road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA changes during the day.

Philadelphia's beloved St. Patrick's Day Parade was one of the first large events canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic took over in March 2020.

Now, after a two-year hiatus, the parade returns to the streets of Philadelphia for its 250th anniversary on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Going to the parade? Or, just trying to avoid the road closures? Here are answers to your questions:

When Is the 2022 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade?

"The parade, organized by the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, will take place this year on Sunday, March 13, beginning at 11:15 a.m.," the City of Philadelphia said in a news release.

The parade is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.

"All parade participants will enter at 30th Street and Schuylkill Avenue and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m.," the City said.

What Is the Parade Route?

"This year’s parade, featuring marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups, will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, proceeding through the historic Independence Mall area, and ending at Penn’s Landing. The performance area and main grandstands will be located at 5th and Market Streets," the City said.

The celebration just days before the actual St. Patrick's Day will make its way east on Market Street from City Hall to Old City.

What Philadelphia Roads Will Be Closed?

The following streets will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. until about 4 p.m.:

Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m.:

• JFK Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

• 20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

• 19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

• 18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

• 17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

• 16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

• 15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m.(or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until about 3:30 p.m.:

• JFK Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

• Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

• Market Street between Juniper Street and Front Street

• All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to Front Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

• Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Where Can't You Park?

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

1400-2000 block of JFK Boulevard

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• 5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

• 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

• Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

• Market Street from Juniper Street to Front Street

• Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

If you car is towed during the temporary no parking restrictions, you will need to contact police to find out where it was taken.

How Is SEPTA Being Impacted?

Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 42, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through Center City and Old City from 6 a.m. through about 5 p.m.

Check SEPTA's website before you head out the door to be prepared.

Good news for people using Regional Rail, SEPTA has added more weekend service into Center City.

"The March 2022 Weekend Special Event Schedule will include extra service on the West Trenton, Warminster, Glenside, Media/Elwyn, and Wilmington Regional Rail Lines," SEPTA said.

A few reminders before you ride:

"Attendees utilizing Regional Rail Lines are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind," the City said. "All bags are subject to search, and therefore, the presence of bags could create delays in allowing attendees to enter the event. Attendees will not be permitted onto Regional Rail with cups or liquids of any kind."

Remember your mask as the federally-mandated masking rule for public transit is still in effect.

Bundle Up

However you get there or try to avoid the parade, enjoy your Sunday and be ready for chilly temps. Skies will clear after Saturday's snow, but the high isn't expected to get out of the 30s.