An SUV driver struck a person along a Camden County, New Jersey, road and just kept going, according to police.

Gloucester Township police released video and images Thursday that show the crash along Erial Road, near Blackwood Clementon Road, around 2:27 a.m. on June 20, 2024.

Police officers found a person injured on the scene. That victim was being treated for what police called "serious injuries."

"The driver involved in the incident fled the scene immediately after the crash," police wrote. "The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling on southeast on Erial Road towards Davistown Road. The suspect vehicle is believed to be as a dark-colored SUV, possibly with front-end/drivers side damage as a result of the collision."

Investigators urged anyone who spots the SUV or with information on the hit-and-run crash to call them at (856) 228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at (856) 842-5560, or leave a tip online.