For the second year in a row, violence is disrupting a tradition in one South Jersey community.

Instead of being packed with families on June 7th, Veterans Park will be empty after officials said disturbing comments on social media made them decide to postpone Gloucester Township Day.

"The social media comments have openly encouraged violence and the use of firearms, which has escalated concerns regarding public safety, and that is my number one concern. That is all of our concern here," said Chief David Harkins of the Gloucester Township Police Department during a press conference.

Comments like that made Harkins and other officials postpone this year's event.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“No one standing up here wanted to do that. But everyone standing up here, seeing the onslaught of social media posts, knew it was the right decision," added Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer.

While explaining their decision, officials said that in early March, township leaders started noticing disturbing comments under a now-deleted Instagram post promoting the annual event on the township-run account.

Officials said the post was then copied to a private TikTok account, where it received 220,000 views, 8,000 shares, and over 800 comments.

“These statements gave indication that people from across the region were going to come to create problems. One of the more alarming comments that was made was comments about weapons, weapons that were here present, which we suspected from the 2024 Gloucester Township Day event," said Harkins.

Last year's event ended in chaos when hundreds of young people took over the area. More than a dozen people were arrested, and several others were hurt, including three police officers.

“This is not unique to Gloucester Township, but rather symptomatic of a larger societal juvenile crisis," said Mayer.

The event benefits the Gloucester Township Scholarship Committee, which helps eligible high school seniors pay for college expenses. Officials said postponing it this year wasn’t made lightly and that even if they increased police presence and security measures, the risk of one person getting hurt is too great.

“I’ve seen the comments, people are telling us to deploy our armored rescue vehicle and stage officers in riot gear. That’s not the kind of event, that’s not something I’d sign off on for a community event and quite frankly, I think those comments are ridiculous," said Harkins.

Officials haven't picked a new date for the event.