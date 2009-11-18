Giving Thanks and Dropping Turkeys

With travelling plans, recipes, and that annoying relative on your mind, it’s easy to forget about the real significance of the Holiday season: giving.

WMGK radio host John DeBella is making sure you remember with his DeBella Turkey Drop.



The annual event raises money and collects food for City Team Ministries, a local organization that helps families in need. DeBella's Turkey Drop broadcast takes place on Tuesday, November 24 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at nine different locations. DeBella will be live at Love Park. Other WGMK staff members will fan out to the other locations.



You can donate money, turkeys and turkey coupons. If you write a check, make it out to City Team. City Team is also accepting online donations from the Thanksgiving week until November 30.



So even though now is the time to count your blessings, make sure you give more than just thanks, and help out other people in need.

