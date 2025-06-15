2 girls on scooter struck by vehicle in Delaware County, both seriously injured

Two girls have sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after police said they were struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

In a press release, Aston Township Police shared that the incident happened on Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 2:18 p.m. in the area of Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road in Aston.

Police said when first responders got to the scene, they provided immediate aid to both of the girls before transporting them to an area hospital. Both of the girls are currently listed in critical condition.

According to police, the incident remains under active investigation by the Aston Township Police

Department and the Delaware County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Police said the driver of the involved striking vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with

the investigation, and at this time, no citations or criminal charges have been filed.

During the investigation, police said Lehr Boulevard was closed; however, it has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not released any details regarding this incident.