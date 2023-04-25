Girl Survives After Falling From 3-Story Home in Philly, Police Say

A young girl is recovering after falling from a three-story home in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The 7-year-old girl fell from a three-story window of a home along the 3100 block of West Diamond Street shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the girl injured her arms and legs in the fall. She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.