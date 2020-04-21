What to Know Authorities say a 4-year-old girl who apparently was shot and wounded inside her family’s home in Northeast Philadelphia has died from her injuries.

The shooting occurred late Monday night, but it wasn’t clear who was holding the gun when the girl was shot at least once in the stomach.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, but it wasn’t clear how many people were in the home when it occurred or what led up to the incident.

A 4-year-old was shot and killed inside a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight and investigators are working to find out what happened, Philadelphia police said.

Police learned of the shooting around midnight after family members took the girl to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach and 911 was then called, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The girl, who wasn't immediately named, died around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The investigation led officers to a home along the 2900 block of Secane Drive where investigators found a blood trail near the front door of a home, Small said.

Inside the home police recovered a gun, investigators said. It was unclear if that was the gun used in the shooting, who pulled the trigger and what led up to the shooting.

Police spent the early hours of Tuesday searching for clues in the home and speaking to upset family members.

Police didn’t reveal how many people might have been in the home at the time of the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.