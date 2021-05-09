Delaware County

Girl Killed, 2 Women and 4 Children Hurt, in Crash on I-95 in Delaware County

The vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 at milepost 9 in Tinicum Township around 11:40 a.m. when the driver, a 27-year-old woman from Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, somehow lost control. 

A 12-year-old girl was killed while two women and four children, including a baby, were injured when a vehicle overturned on I-95 in Delaware County on Saturday. 

The vehicle overturned and slid for about 200 yards before coming to a final stop. The driver and a 12-year-old girl were both ejected from the vehicle. 

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the 27-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center. 

Five other passengers inside the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, 10-year-old child, 9-year-old child, 6-year-old child and 2-month-old child, all had to be extricated. They were all taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police continue to investigate the crash. 

