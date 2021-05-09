Girl Killed, 2 Women and 4 Children Hurt, in Crash on I-95 in Delaware County

A 12-year-old girl was killed while two women and four children, including a baby, were injured when a vehicle overturned on I-95 in Delaware County on Saturday.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 at milepost 9 in Tinicum Township around 11:40 a.m. when the driver, a 27-year-old woman from Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, somehow lost control.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vehicle overturned and slid for about 200 yards before coming to a final stop. The driver and a 12-year-old girl were both ejected from the vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the 27-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Five other passengers inside the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, 10-year-old child, 9-year-old child, 6-year-old child and 2-month-old child, all had to be extricated. They were all taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.