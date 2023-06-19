Police in NJ reunite girl they found with her family

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on Monday morning put out an alert that a girl was found and they were hoping someone knows who she is so they can reunite her with her family.

"URGENT: Hispanic juvenile female located in area of West Ave in Bridgeton," Bridgeton police wrote on Facebook.

"Approximately 3-4 years old."

Police said they hoped someone who knows the girl could "help us reunite her with her parents."

Less than 45 minutes after police put out the post, the girl was reunited with her family, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.