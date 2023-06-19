New Jersey

Police in NJ reunite girl they found with her family

Bridgeton police hope to reunite the girl with her parents

bridgeton police generic 02092019
NBC10

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on Monday morning put out an alert that a girl was found and they were hoping someone knows who she is so they can reunite her with her family.

"URGENT: Hispanic juvenile female located in area of West Ave in Bridgeton," Bridgeton police wrote on Facebook.
"Approximately 3-4 years old."

Police said they hoped someone who knows the girl could "help us reunite her with her parents."

Less than 45 minutes after police put out the post, the girl was reunited with her family, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseymissing persons
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us