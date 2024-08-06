Police in Berks County have arrested the grandparents of a 6-year-old girl who was found dead after being locked in a room of a Reading home for, what officials believe, was at least three days.

On Monday, police arrested Jazmine Rodriguez, 44, and Manuel Rodriguez, Sr., 46, both or Reading, after a officers were called to a home along the 1200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, on a report of a child undergoing cardiac arrest.

Instead, officials said, first responders found a 6-year-old girl who appeared to have been deceased for some time.

Officials said an autopsy found the girl died of dehydration and prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The girl, police officials said, was wearing a soiled diaper at the time of her death, which she was likely wearing for several days, as she also suffered from severe diaper rash.

The room, in which police said the girl had been locked inside of for days, had no air conditioning and temperatures likely reached over 100 degrees in the room, officials believe.

The girl's grandparents have been charged with homicide, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and related charges.

Police officials are also seeking Manuel Rodriguez Jr., 20, of Reading, for his suspected involvement in this case, as well.

On Monday evening, the Reading School District notified parents of the child's death, with school superintendent Jennifer Murray saying the loss of life was a tragedy.

“The loss of a young life is always a profound tragedy and the circumstances surrounding this child’s death are particularly horrific,” Murray said. “We urge anyone in our community with knowledge about a child in harm’s way to report it.”

The district noted that the child was a student in the 2021-22 school year and for parts of the 2022-23 school year. Though, district officials noted the child did not attend school last year.