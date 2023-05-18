Girl Dies From Injuries More Than a Week After Brother Died in NJ Apt. Fire

A young girl died from injuries that she suffered in an apartment fire that killed her older brother and injured her mother more than a week ago, officials said.

The fire started at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex on Adams Drive in Maple Shade, New Jersey, back on May 7 at 10:26 p.m.

One resident said he and another family member joined firefighters in going door-to-door -- even breaking some windows out in a search for anyone still trapped in units.

"We started banging on doors trying to get people out," Johnathan Marbosa -- who only recently moved in with his father -- said. "People were like, 'what's going on? What's going on?' And we're just telling them, 'hey, there's a fire, just get out, get out, grab whatever.'"

The heat was so intense that it melted some of the siding on a nearby building.

Numerous fire departments responded to the scene and battled heavy flames and smoke while police evacuated residents. The fire was placed under control at 11:42 p.m. that night after damaging 16 apartment units. The morning after, SkyForce10 showed holes in the roof where the fire appeared to gut some units.

Six people were hospitalized, including 12-year-old Alan John Marles, his sister, 7-year-old Hope Marles, and their 35-year-old mother. Alan Marles died from his injuries. On Thursday, officials announced Hope Marles also died from her injuries. Their mother remains in stable condition at the hospital. The other three victims were also in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation.

Kim Dupell, the grandmother of the children, spoke with NBC10 last week, referring to Alan Marles as "AJ."

"AJ was the brightest ray of sunshine. He had such a giving heart. He was an avid gamer. An animal lover," Dupell said. "He loved his family. He was my heart. He was my first-born biological grandchild."

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.