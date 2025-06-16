Pennsylvania

Delco community mourning after girls riding scooter hit by car, 1 won't make it

Police said the incident happened on Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 2:18 p.m. in the area of Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road in Aston, Delaware County.

By Yukare Nakayama and Emily Rose Grassi

One of the two girls who was hit by a car while riding on a scooter in Delaware County on Saturday can't be saved, according to doctors.

Abigail Gillian, 12, is being kept alive by life-support machines.

Abigail and 11-year-old Bella Jones were riding a motorized scooter in Aston just before 2:30 p.m. on June 14 when they were hit by a passing car, officials said. The driver stayed on the scene.

"Obviously, we were all taken aback," Kevin Pierce, of Ridley Township Swim Club, said. "We were devastated."

Pierce has known Abby and Bella for years. Both girls have been part of the swim club.

"I mean she was the kind of kid who would walk into practice and she’d still have a smile on her face," Pierce said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the girls, both on one scooter, pass by moments before the collision happened.

NBC10 has learned that Abigail won't make it while Bella sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery Monday morning.

One man who frequents the area where the crash happened said that this is a reminder about scooter safety as summer break starts for students.

"They shouldn't be there. Roads are for cars and other vehicles," William Crane explained.

Loved ones have created fundraiser for both families.

Abigail's family friend said that her family will need any support they can get.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

