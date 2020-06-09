Delaware County

Girl Among 5 Shot in Delaware County Drive-by

An 11-year-old girl, a 32-year-old woman and three men were shot along Pennell Street in Chester, Pennsylvania, Monday night

By Dan Stamm

A drive-by shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, left five people, including an 11-year-old and a woman who police say may be pregnant, shot Monday night.

A gray vehicle pulled up to a group of people along Pennell Street in the Delaware County city around 8:35 p.m. and at least one person inside the car opened fire, Chester police said.

An 11-year-old girl was grazed on her side and a 32-year-old woman who might be pregnant was shot three times in the chest, police said. Three men, aged 25 to 33, were also shot.

The girl and the men were listed in good condition at the hospital, while the woman was listed in fair condition, investigators said.

The driver sped off.

No arrests were made and police didn’t reveal a clear description of the vehicle or a shooter or shooters.

