Girl, 8, Shot in the Leg While Getting Off SEPTA Train in Kensington

An 8-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg while getting off a SEPTA train with a relative in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Tuesday night.

The girl and her relative were leaving a Market-Frankford Line train on Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, striking the child once in her left leg.

Police said the girl walked home after the shooting. Her mother then took her to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.