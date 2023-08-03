Girl, 7, struck by stray bullet in Camden, NJ, police say

A young girl is recovering after she was shot in Camden, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The 7-year-old girl was outside along the 1200 block of Chase Street in Camden’s Whitman Park neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. when shots were fired. The girl was shot at least once and taken by responding police officers to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police have not released information on any suspects or a possible motive but said the girl was not the shooter’s intended target.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

