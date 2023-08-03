New Jersey

Girl, 7, struck by stray bullet in Camden, NJ, police say

The 7-year-old girl was outside along the 1200 block of Chase Street in Camden’s Whitman Park neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. when shots were fired.

By David Chang

A young girl is recovering after she was shot in Camden, New Jersey, on Thursday. 

The 7-year-old girl was outside along the 1200 block of Chase Street in Camden’s Whitman Park neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. when shots were fired. The girl was shot at least once and taken by responding police officers to the hospital where she is in stable condition. 

Police have not released information on any suspects or a possible motive but said the girl was not the shooter’s intended target. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us