Girl, 6, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia

Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home.

The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street. Two men who were outside were struck by gunfire.

A stray bullet also entered a nearby home and struck a 6-year-old girl inside, police said.

The two men and girl were all taken to hospitals. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.