Girl, 4, Grazed by Bullet, 2 Adults Shot as Gunman Fires Into Car in Trenton

A 4-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, while two adults were shot, when a gunman opened fire on a car in Trenton Friday night.

The three, along with an 8-year-old boy, were inside the car when someone dressed in all black fired “several” rounds at them on the 200 block of Perry Street shortly after 9 p.m., the Trenton Police Department said.

The girl was grazed in the back of the head, while the 30-year-old woman was shot in the upper shoulder and the 34-year-old man was hit several times in the arm and torso, the TPD said. The 8-year-old boy was not injured.

Police did not immediately say if the victims are related.

The gunman remains on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD’s anonymous tip line at 609-989-DRUG (3784).