Girl, 4, and man struck by gunfire while standing in home, police say

A young girl and a man are both recovering after they were both shot while standing in the doorway of their home in Philadelphia Wednesday night, police said.

The 4-year-old girl and 24-year-old man were both standing in the open doorway of their home along the 2000 block of East Clementine Street around 9:30 p.m. when shots were fired.

The girl was shot once in the stomach while the man was shot in the stomach and leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The girl is currently in stable condition and undergoing surgery. She is expected to survive. The man is also in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said around 15 shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon. He also said the victims’ home was struck by gunfire.

“So it appears that the shooter or shooters were intentionally firing gunshots at this property. We don’t know who the intended target was,” Small said. “Of course we know that the 4-year-old female was not an intended target. Nobody would shoot a 4-year-old female. However, we don’t know if the 24-year-old who was struck two times by gunfire was the intended target or not.”

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Small said a dark-colored or black vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting was last seen traveling north on the 3100 block of Amber Street. He also said there are several private surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting took place. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.