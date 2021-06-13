Girl, 16, Shot as Someone Fires Into Crowd During Philly Street Fight

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg when someone fired into the surrounding crowd as two people were fighting Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, police said.

A large group of people were surrounding two females of unknown age as they fought on the street on the 6500 block of N. Broad Street around 1 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tanya Little, said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As the two were fighting, someone sprayed mace into the crowd, prompting the boyfriend of one of the females who were fighting to fire a shot into the crowd, Little said.

The teen was shot once in the thigh and taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was in stable condition, Little said.

Police did not immediately make an arrest or recover the gun used.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.