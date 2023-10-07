Philadelphia

Girl, 13, shot inside Philly home, police say

A 13-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot inside a Philadelphia home, police said

By David Chang

A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot inside a Philadelphia home Saturday night, police said. 

The girl was inside a home along the 5900 block of North 11th Street at 8:44 p.m. when she was shot once in the right buttock. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

