Philadelphia

Girl, 13, Arrives at Hospital Suffering From Gunshot Wound

Police say the girl had been shot once in the upper back. She is currently in stable condition.

A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she arrived at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The girl was brought by a private vehicle to Saint Christopher’s Hospital on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Police say the girl had been shot once in the upper back. She is currently in stable condition.

Police are working to determine where the girl had been shot and what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

