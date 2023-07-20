An 11-year-old girl out shopping with her mom was struck as nearly 30 bullets were fired in a West Philadelphia shooting that also left a man injured.

The girl was with her mother and other family members when she "got struck by stray gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers rushed to the area of 52nd and Market streets just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a man in his 30s shot in the leg, Small said.

Police rushed that man to a nearby hospital for treatment, Small said. The man told police that he had been shot around the corner near 52nd and Ludlow streets.

As police officers investigated along Ludlow Street, they found a family loading an 11-year-old girl -- who was shot in her hip -- into their car, Small said. Officers then escorted that car to a children's hospital where the girl was being treated in stable condition.

Police also found a 16-year-old girl hiding in a parked car that had been struck by gunfire, Small said. Luckily, that girl wasn't struck and was taken in as a witness.

Investigators began to search for clues about the shooting.

They found evidence that at least 28 shots were fired from what appeared to be two separate guns at the intersections of 52nd and Ludlow streets and on the sidewalk of 52nd Street, Small said.

Police didn't say who they believed was being targeted by the gunmen. It wasn't the girl.

"We of course believe since she's only 11 years old she was struck by stray gunfire," Small said.

Police didn't have descriptions for the shooters. Police hoped that surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspects.

The toll of Philadelphia's gun violence on children

Philadelphia continues to struggle with gun violence and children have been getting caught in the crossfire. Earlier on Wednesday, a roundtable at City Hall looked at peaceful solutions.

In the aftermath of recent mass shootings in Philadelphia, city council and local teens discussed the recent violence and possible solutions during the "Peace Not Guns" roundtable on Wednesday. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the highlights.

At least 107 of Philadelphia's shooting victims so far in 2023 have been children, according to data collected by the City Controller's Office and last updated on July 18. Kids make up around 11% of the more than 1,000 shooting victims in Philadelphia this year.