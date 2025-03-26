Philadelphia

Girl, 11, critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Lower Northeast Philly

An 11-year-old girl has been hospitalized after, officials said, she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fraley Street and Torresdale Avenue on Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in the city's Wissinoming section on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:07 a.m., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, near the intersection of Fraley Street and Torresdale Avenue.

At that time, officials said, a Kia Sorento headed northbound on Torresdale Avenue, struck an 11-year-old girl when she, allegedly, ran into the street from between two parked vehicles.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where, officials said, she was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the girl stayed at the scene after the crash, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, police officials said.

