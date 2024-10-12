This weekend marks the end of an era at the Jersey Shore.

After nearly a century on the Ocean City boardwalk, the iconic Gillian's Wonderland Pier is closing for good on Sunday, Oct. 13.

In these last few days, families are taking advantage of every last minute.

Before the sun set behind Gillian's Wonderland Pier, Laura DiSilvestro, of Monroeville, snapped one last picture of her children on the boat ride at the iconic landmark.

“We haven’t been back since Labor Day, so coming down here was just to be here tonight and to ride the rides one more time before they close," she said.

DiSilvestro and her brother rode in the same boat when they were kids on one of the countless visits to the amusement park that has served generations of families for 94 years.

Their dad's parents took him here too when he was young and being back on Friday night brought up some fond memories.

“All the great times we had with our family; going to the beach, going to the boardwalk, the food, just all being around our family. It was just a great time," Dave Zeck, of Monroeville, said.

Gillian's has overlooked the Atlantic Ocean since 1929 and will close for good later this weekend on Sunday.

The announcement came over the summer when owner Jay Gillian, who is also the mayor of Ocean City, said he is choosing to retire after running the park for 47 years.

“It’s sad. It’s very, very sad," Beverly Ayott, of Ocean View, said.

Those who have spent time at the park will tell you that it's about more than just the amusements. It's about family and taking a break from reality to have some fun with those they love.

For two sisters from Ashville, North Carolina, it was a welcome distraction from the devastation of Hurricane Helene back home.

“Of all the worst places to be stranded, I really like being here," Libby Johnson told NBC10.

Her sister, Rachel Johnson, said, "This place is amazing. I'm so sad that it's closing."

If you're looking to make one last memory at Gillian's on the boardwalk with those you love, you still have time. Gillian's closes its doors for good on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.