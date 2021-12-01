Gift Allows National Museum of American Jewish History to Buy Back Building

The National Museum of American Jewish History has received a large donation that will enable the institution, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, to buy back its Old City building and establish an eight-figure endowment, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The funds come from famed shoe designer and philanthropist Stuart Weitzman, who is also an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As a result of the donation the 101 S. Independence Mall E. museum is renaming itself the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, a title change that will be formally announced on Monday, the last day of Hanukkah.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Weitzman similarly made an undisclosed donation to the University of Pennsylvania in 2019 that prompted the institution to change the name of its design school to the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design. The National Museum of American Jewish History is also not disclosing the exact amount of Weitzman’s donation.

Read more about Weitzman's gift at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.