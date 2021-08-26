Giant Snoop Dogg Bobbleheads Stolen in Philly Region

Apparently, demand is high for 3-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobbleheads in the Philadelphia region.

In a strange series of thefts, someone has been going into stores and making off with the giant bobbleheads, which feature the rapper smiling, flashing a peace sign and holding a bottle of Corona – part of the beermaker’s ad campaign.

The figurines have now been reported stolen in Thorndale and West Goshen Township in Chester County, as well as Northampton Township in Bucks County.

The Caln Township Police Department said on Facebook that the bobblehead stolen from a Thorndale Giant store last Saturday is valued at $300, but the bobbling figures of Snoop Dogg’s likeness are being resold online for much more than that.

One listed on eBay for $1,300 is described as “rare not being sold in stores” – which makes sense, given that they’re instead apparently being stolen from those stores.

The CTPD posted a picture of a male suspect wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and sneakers, as well as a black baseball cap with a white “S” on it. He was wearing a face mask, but the department said he drove away in a red Toyota Corolla. They asked that anyone with information call 610-383-7000.

In West Goshen Township, police described the suspect as a white man between 5-feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. They said he also was wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem on the front, long black shorts, black flip-flops and a white “Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness” t-shirt. He snatched the bobblehead from an ACME store on July 22, the WGTP added. Anyone with information is asked to call 610-696-7400.

In Northampton Township, police posted a photo Wednesday of a man wearing a blue t-shirt as he walked out of a Richboro ACME while pushing a shopping cart carrying Snoop. Tipsters were asked to call 215-322-6111 or email tmartin@nhtwp.org.