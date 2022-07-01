Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers, get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here.

A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County.

The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food including produce, meat and seafood. For those into a fresh cookie, there's a bakery.

Shoppers that are looking to shop for a picnic or special occasion can find a new "Beer & Wine eatery" with a selection of cheese and artisan breads, as well as slushies for those hot days.

If customers don't have time to shop, the store offers Giant Direct, an online tool for people looking to order their groceries online with a quick grab-and-go pick-up.

To celebrate their grand opening, Giant made donations to local organizations including Churchville Nature Center, The Free Library of Northampton Township, Northampton Township Volunteer Fire Company - Station 3 and Warminster Food Bank.