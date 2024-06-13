Ghost guns, molds, 3D printer seized, 2 arrested in Darby bust

A call for two men brandishing guns near the Darby Post Office in Delaware County on Friday led police to the bust up of an operation that was capable of creating illegal, untraceable ghost guns, officials said.

According to police in Darby, officers discovered the operation after they were called to the area of the Darby Post Office, along the 800 block of Main Street, at about 2:18 p.m. on Friday, after a witness claimed two men were brandishing firearms in the area.

Police posted details of the arrest and photos on social media.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said that, shortly after that call, officers saw a subject matching the description of the individuals described by the witness entering a home along the 100 block of Summit Street.

Police surrounded that home and the near by Penn Wood Middle School was placed on lockdown for some time as the home was located directly across the street from the school, police officials said.

After some time, the occupants of the home -- Shane Lannon, 21 and 20-year-old Miguel Anaglate -- exited the property and were detained.

In a search of the home that followed, investigators said that they recovered the clothing that one of the men was described by a witness as wearing, along with two loaded and operable polymer firearms.

These plastic firearms are often called ghost guns and can be made out of polymer by using an at-home 3D printer and assembled without ever being given a serial number or being registered legally.

In the home, officials said they also found weapon parts such as switches that can make a firearm capable of full automatic gun fire, a duffle bag containing a polymer slide, molds for polymer frames, a 3D printer -- which are commonly used to make these polymer ghost guns and gun parts -- along with tools used to assemble these firearms and other parts for the 3D printer.

Both men have been charged.

In a statement on the arrests, Chief Joseph Gabe Jr. of the Darby Borough Police Department, commended the officers involved in this arrest as they may have helped end an operation that was capable of putting illegal weapons on the street.

"Getting these weapons off our streets, the subjects who possess them and the equipment used to manufacture these guns is a huge win for our community and neighboring communities. We are dedicated to keeping our residents safe," he said.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing and police said that anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Darby Borough Police at 610-586-1100 or by sending an email to TSalvatore@darbyborough.com.