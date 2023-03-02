Philadelphia

Getting Sleep Advice From YouTube? No Wonder Philly Ranked Worst City for Sleep Health

When it comes to sleep, people in Philly ain't getting enough of it

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Researchers say there's a ton of bad medical advice and misinformation on sleep health and disorders out there, especially on YouTube. 

The videos that are getting millions of views are those by bloggers, not medical professionals.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Philadelphia was ranked No. 1 among worst cities for sleep health by U.S. News and World Report.

The reports considered things like:

  • Air pollution
  • Light pollution
  • Noise pollution
  • Physical activity
  • Short sleep duration

Noise pollution was weighted the highest and included road noise.

Overall, the study found that the eastern part of the U.S. is bad for sleeping as those cities fare worse for all types of pollution.

After Philly were Miami, Detroit, New York and Memphis. Live in one of the places ranked worst for sleep? Don't be alarmed, there are ways to improve your sleep.

Ways to improve your sleep:

  • Consider black-out curtains
  • Try an air purifier
  • Turn on a sound machine
  • Upgrade your bedding

The city that came in No. 1 for best city for sleep health was Austin, Texas.

Philadelphia
