Get Your Jackets Out! Frigid Temps, Snow To Hit Region on Super Bowl Sunday

Sweater? Jacket? Sneakers? Boots? Brunch outside? Brunch inside?

After a Saturday with spring-like weather, temps are expected to drop once again Sunday just in time for Super Bowl LVI.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a winter storm that could bring a cold front and snow to our area beginning midnight Sunday.

NBC10's First Alert Meteorologist Steven Sosna says light snow will develop after midnight and bring 1-3” to the tri-state by noon Sunday.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in parts of Philadelphia, South Jersey and central Delaware, the National Weather Service said.

How Much Snow to Expect

An inch or three is possible by the time snow moves out by the evening.

But after such a warm day Saturday, most of the snow will melt when it hits roads, but should stick to grass and ontop of cars.

After the snow it gets bitterly cold Monday morning, and then a warmup begins. The Philly area will have highs back in the 40s by Tuesday, then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mild with temps in the 50s ahead of some chances of rain.