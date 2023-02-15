Get Topsy Turvy at Dutch Wonderland to Celebrate the Amusement Park's 60th Birthday

Dutch Wonderland, the amusement park for families and kids in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is debuting a new ride, new characters and a new Easter season event in honor of its 60th birthday.

The "Kingdom for Kids" will open for the season on April 1, the earliest opening date in decades. The park will premiere an Easter celebration that will run every Saturday and Sunday of the month.

The "Eggcellent Easter Celebration" will feature larger-than-life Easter eggs, photo opportunities and thousands of blooming flowers across the park. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the park's new character, Tuft the Easter Bunny, who will be hanging out with guests and snapping photos throughout the celebration.

The park is also introducing a brand-new ride: spinning teacups that allow riders to pick if they want to spin fast, spin slow or just sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. Riders will sit in colorful teacups as they spin around a large tea pot in the middle of the ride.

Other new additions include the puppet show '"Talent Show Turmoil" and a new scavenger hunt. Dutch Wonderland is also expanding its food and shopping offerings with a new funnel cake stand and more retail shops.

The new additions aim to elevate family bonding experiences and center kids' experiences, General Manager James Paulding said in a statement.

The official summer season will run from May 6 to September 24. Starting Wednesday, guests can save $30 on Silver and Gold Season Passes, which include entry to the Easter celebration and the full summer season.

Alongside all of the changes for guests, Dutch Wonderland is also increasing team pay to $15 per hour. The park is looking to hire 800 team members for the upcoming season.