How to get a Real ID in New Jersey: Everything you need to know

The deadline to obtain a Real ID is getting closer.

Starting May 7, 2025, travelers will need a Real ID to board domestic flights if they do not plan to use a U.S. passport or other federally approved form of identification.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has several appointments available at some of its offices to get a Real ID.

New Jersey began issuing Real ID licenses and non-driver identification cards in September 2019.

Here's what to know if you want to get your Real ID in New Jersey

What is Real ID?

Real ID is the new federal requirement for state-issued driver licenses and non-driver IDs to help prevent fraudulent identification.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Beginning on May 7, 2025, Real ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically.

Is everyone required to get a Real ID?

You are not required to get a Real ID; however, starting May 7, 2025, if you typically use your driver's license or non-driver ID (instead of a passport or other form of ID) to fly within the U.S., you probably want a Real ID. Otherwise, you will need to use a valid U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification. The Standard New Jersey driver's license can still be used for driving.

How do I get a Real ID?

Real ID is available at all Licensing Centers by appointment.

You can also go here.

Once you have been issued a Real ID, you can renew it online (or by mail).

What is the difference between a Real ID driver license or non-driver ID and a Standard driver license or non-driver ID?

The major difference is that a Standard driver license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted as identification to fly within the U.S. after May 6, 2025. The Real ID looks like your traditional New Jersey driver license or ID, but with a star in the upper right corner. The Standard driver license or ID looks similar, but instead of a star, it will have the words NOT FOR “Real ID” PURPOSES printed on it. Both the Real ID driver license and the Standard driver license are valid for driving.

What do I need to bring to the Motor Vehicle Commission agency to get a Real ID?

People are probably familiar with what they need to provide at the Motor Vehicle Commission agency as proof of identification for a Standard license or ID, using the 6 Points of ID model.

For Real ID, requirements are slightly different. We summarize it this way:

2 + 1 + 6 = Real ID

What does this mean? It means you will need to bring the following with you to get a Real ID:

2 documents as proof of your address

documents as proof of your address 1 valid Social Security Number

Identity documents that add up to 6 Real ID points

*Point values are different for a Real ID vs. a Standard ID

How can I know what documents to bring and if I have the 6 points?

You can use this document selector tool.

Why are you scanning and storing my information?

It is a federal requirement for security purposes that we scan the documents and keep them securely stored in an encrypted format.

Is my information shared with the federal government?

Yes. Your identification documents will be verified and, under certain circumstances, shared with the federal government. You can find out more by visiting the DHS website.

Can your Real ID act as your driver's license?

Yes, a REAL ID driver license is a recognized driver's license.

What’s the earliest age you’ll need a Real ID?

By federal law, people who are 18 and older after May 6, 2025, will need a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. if they do not have a valid passport or another federally approved document to use. More information can be found on the l DHS website.

Will Real ID cost more than a standard ID?

Yes. The Standard NJ License/ID costs $24; REAL ID costs $35.

What if I lost my New Jersey Real ID?

You can get a duplicate online.

Where can I find more information?

You can visit this website.