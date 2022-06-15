Good news for food truck owners and foodies in the Camden area: Camden City Council is adopting a food truck ordinance, bringing new business to areas like the Camden Waterfront.

The new law kicks off a pilot program where seven food truck licenses will be given out for use in certain locations around the city, the mayor's office said.

The properly licensed food trucks will be able to operate and serve people in the Camden Business District and the specified areas with high levels of pedestrian traffic, the city said.

These locations will be permanent:

Federal Street at 5th Street

Second Street at Cooper Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Broadway

Park Boulevard between Kaighn Avenue and Baird Boulevard

Federal Street between 30th and 33rd Streets

Morgan Boulevard at 9th Street

Waterfront area

Other areas as deemed appropriate by the director will be permitted as well, the mayor's office said.

Food truck and bicycle vendors have until June 23 to apply for the food truck license. Only seven will be provided during the pilot program.

Read details on the city council's selection process for the license and find the application for both peddler and mobile vendors here.