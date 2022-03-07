‘Get My Payment': How to Check the Status of Your Tax Refund

The IRS has announced a record-high volume of incoming calls to their phone assistance hotline, many of which are people seeking to know when their 2021 tax refund payment will arrive.

In effort to help cut down extended wait times, IRS officials advised the public to try using their online portal.

“#IRS employees continue to work as hard as possible to answer record numbers of calls. To avoid lengthy phone delays, please use our online resources http://irs.gov,” the IRS tweeted on Monday.

#IRS employees continue to work as hard as possible to answer record numbers of calls. To avoid lengthy phone delays, please use our online resources https://t.co/cnt3xRtdy0 pic.twitter.com/m3ACBVGdmS — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 7, 2022

With tax season in full swing, here’s how you can check the status of your tax refund.

“Where’s My Refund?”

The IRS’ “Where’s My Refund?” is an online tool that shows tax filers the status of their refund and provides a personalized date for when it can be expected after it has been processed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The portal becomes available 24 hours after a refund has been received electronically and four weeks after a return is received by mail.

Updates on the tool are at made daily, usually at overnight.

IRS officials say filing your tax return electronically is the fastest way to get your refund.

How long does it take to get a tax refund?

Most refunds are received less than 21 calendar days after a completed return has been received, according to the IRS.

The IRS reported that is still experience delays for processing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s taking us longer than normal to process mailed correspondence and more than 21 days to issue refunds for certain mailed and e-filed 2020 tax returns that require review,” the IRS warned online.

Officials said some tax returns can take longer to process if it:

Includes errors, such as incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit

Is incomplete

Needs further review in general

Is affected by identity theft or fraud

Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit.

Duke Moore loves talking taxes on Tiktok (@dukelovestaxes). We brought him in to answer your questions about the approaching tax season — like whether you need to claim your cryptocurrency gains or write off those losses.

When should I call the IRS about my refund?

IRS officials say you should only call their assistance hotline if you have not received your tax refund 21 after you e-file or six weeks if you mailed your return.

You may also call if the “Where’s My Refund?” instructs you to.

“Unless Where’s My Refund? directs you to call us, our representatives will not be able to provide any additional information,” the website said.

Click here for more tax refund FAQs, or more information on your unique tax questions.