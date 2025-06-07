Germantown teens attend youth expo to find ways to stay busy this summer

As part of gun violence awareness weekend in Philadelphia, a youth expo was held at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in Germantown on Saturday to help teens find opportunities to stay busy this summer.

More than 100 teens attended the event, which helped them get their IDs and work permits in order for a summer job and then introduced them to perspective employers.

City leaders say the event sprung out from concerns community residents raised after a string of gun violence incidents that occurred at rec centers in the spring, including at Lonnie Young.

Sixteen-year-old Kahyel Mills Lynch attended the event with the hopes of finding a summer job and staying out of harm's way.

“ I witnessed my cousin dying from gang war, and that really hurt me," said Lynch. "So, coming here today, seeing everybody here and nobody shooting or nothing... that's new."

State Rep. Andre D. Carroll said events like the youth expo are important because government programs can only help the community if people know about them and can access them.

"If you bring the resources to the community, if you bring it to the community where they can access them, they will utilize them," Carroll said. "Far too often in government we fund things that exist, but if folks don't know that they exist then there’s no way for them to connect and attach to those things.”

Carroll also said his team is determined to continue to organizing events like the youth expos, which he says are important in energizing the youth.

I’m just happy young people are taking action," he said. "They're empowering themselves to attack the issue."